Florida Supreme Court says some counties should lose judges

The Florida Supreme Court is asking the Legislature for four new judges, but at the same time the high court says there's no longer a need for 13 county judges in 10 counties.
The state Supreme Court on Wednesday issued its annual recommendations.
The justices certified the need for two additional circuit judges in the 9th Circuit, which covers Orange and Osceola counties in central Florida. The court also asked for two additional county judges in Hillsborough County.
But after evaluating caseloads, the court questioned the need to keep in place county judges across the state. The counties that could lose judges are Alachua, Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, Escambia, Leon, Monroe, Pasco, Polk and Putnam.
The Florida Legislature will consider the recommendations during its annual session in January.
On the net: http://www.floridasupremecourt.org/decisions/2017/sc17-1936.pdf
