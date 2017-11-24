Trump signals welfare reform is next, with details to come

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, with from left, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. The White House has already begun work on one of Trump’s next priorities: welfare reform. He said changes were “desperately needed in our country” and that his administration would soon offer plans. In October, Trump said at a Cabinet meeting that welfare reform was “becoming a very, very big subject, and people are taking advantage of the system.” Evan Vucci AP Photo