Plan to change New England ocean stewardship up for debate

FILE - In this April 23, 2016 file photo, David Goethel sorts cod and haddock while fishing aboard his trawler off the coast of New Hampshire. The federal government is close to enacting new rules about New England ocean habitat that could mean changes for the way it manages the marine environment and fisheries. The new rules would affect the way species such as cod, haddock, flounder, scallops and clams are harvested. The National Marine Fisheries Service is taking comments on the proposal through Dec. 5, 2017. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo