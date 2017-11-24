Firm becomes 1st in US to offer online virtual sport betting

Business

The company behind internet gambling website PlaySugarHouse.com has become the first in the U.S. to let gamblers bet real money online on the outcome of virtual sports events.

Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive tells The Associated Press it has received approval from New Jersey regulators to let patrons bet online on the outcome of virtual computer-generated sporting "events," including soccer, horse, dog and vehicle racing.

The technology exists in some Nevada casinos and is widely used throughout Europe, but this is the first time it will be available over the internet in the U.S.

The site and mobile app launched Wednesday.

Technology company Inspired Entertainment created the product, which debuts shortly before a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could legalize real-world sports betting in the U.S.

