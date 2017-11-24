Worcester developer to settle asbestos lawsuit for $100,000

A Massachusetts developer has agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a lawsuit over accusations that workers improperly removed and disposed of asbestos.
Attorney General Maura Healey announced the settlement with Worcester-based Hampton Properties LLC on Tuesday.
According to the lawsuit, unlicensed workers were allowed to remove materials containing asbestos without taking proper safety precautions. The lawsuit also alleges the company threw away unsealed asbestos near apartment buildings.
Asbestos, a mineral fiber, can release toxic chemicals in the air if improperly handled.
The company's lawyer tells The Telegram & Gazette the work described in the lawsuit was performed by a subcontractor who has since been fired. The company has since cleaned the buildings under the supervision of the state's Department of Environmental Protection.
