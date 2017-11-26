Business

Irish heap pressure on Britain on post-Brexit border

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 06:40 AM

LONDON

Ireland's European Commissioner is advising British Prime Minister Theresa May to substantially alter Brexit plans to move stalled talks forward.

Phil Hogan says the problem of the post-Brexit border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland can be solved if May drops plans to leave the customs union and the single market when Britain leaves the European Union.

Failing that, he told The Observer on Sunday, the government should allow Northern Ireland to remain in these entities so no hard border would be needed.

Along with Britain's "divorce bill" for leaving and the rights of citizens affected by Brexit, the Irish borders issue is a key sticking point in Brexit negotiations, and EU leaders won't allow talks to move into critical trade areas until the issues are resolved.

