Repair plans being made for 102-year-old Evansville stadium

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 09:30 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind.

Plans are being made for major repairs to Evansville's 102-year-old baseball stadium using money from a county property tax increase that takes effect in January.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. owns Bosse Field and sought state permission for the tax that's expected to raise $300,000 a year.

District Superintendent David Smith tells the Evansville Courier & Press that the stadium's roof is deteriorating and the electrical system is 60 years old. Smith says essential renovations might cost $1.5 million.

Bosse Field is home to the independent league Evansville Otters, along with hosting high school games and other events. It also was a filming site for the 1992 movie "A League of Our Own."

Smith says the school district hopes another entity will take over the stadium after renovations are completed.

