Maryland official raises new objections to Metro proposal

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 06:54 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Maryland's transportation chief has raised new objections to former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood's reform proposal for the Washington-area's struggling public transit system.

Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn tells The Washington Post that he wants LaHood and the transit system's general manager to justify a proposal for an additional $500 million annually for the next decade. He's also questioning the effectiveness of a smaller "reform board."

The newspaper says Rahn's objections are casting new doubts about whether LaHood's proposal will be accepted.

The District, Maryland and Virginia subsidize the system's budget. Those jurisdictions all have to agree for Metro to get more money.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe asked the former transportation secretary to conduct the review. LaHood's proposal has not yet been publicly released but has been obtained by the newspaper.

