Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 1 cent at $4.1040 a bushel; Dec corn fell 1 cent to 3.3760 a bushel; December oats gained .40 cent at $2.51 a bushel while Jan. soybeans was down 4.60 cents at $9.9120 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
December live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.1988 a pound; January feeder cattle gained .35 cent at $1.5480 a pound; December lean hogs gained .08 cent at $.6460 a pound.
