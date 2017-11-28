Business

Officials warn of potentially tainted raw milk products

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 02:18 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Health officials have issued a warning about potentially tainted raw milk that was sold in New York and other states.

The Journal News reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising anyone who consumed Udder Milk products to seek medical attention. According to the CDC, people who drank raw milk from the company may have been infected with a rare germ called Brucella abortus RB51.

Officials say a New Jersey woman became sick with the bacteria after consuming Udder Milk earlier this year.

Authorities say Udder Milk operates in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Officials describe the company as a "co-op on wheels" that makes deliveries.

Authorities are investigating Udder Milk's supplier because the company hasn't reported its dairy source.

