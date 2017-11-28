Business

Final hearings delayed on proposed power plant

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 05:16 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

State regulators have granted an extension to push back final hearings on a proposed natural gas-fired power plant in Rhode Island.

The Providence Journal reports the Energy Facility Siting Board approved the 90-day extension filed by the Conservation Law Foundation Monday. The hearings will now start in March instead of Dec. 8.

The environmental advocacy organization plans to use the extension to gather more testimony after one of the power plant's generating units was disqualified from an auction. The auction would have assured electric capacity for the area.

The plant's developer, Chicago-based Invenergy, says the disqualification was due to permitting delays.

The company is seeking to start operations at the $1 billion plant in June 2021.

