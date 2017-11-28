Business

Council approves last-minute deal for Burlington Telecom

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 08:33 AM

November 28, 2017

BURLINGTON, Vt.

City Council members in Burlington, Vermont, have accepted a hybrid of bids for a buyer for the ailing Burlington Telecom utility, following a failed joint venture proposal.

The council approved the proposal early Tuesday. It chose Schurz Communications and ZRF Partners in the $30.8 million deal. Schurz would be the controlling partner.

The two companies had flipped a previous bid.

The Toronto-based telecom company Ting and Keep Burlington Telecom Local, a co-op, were the two finalists that couldn't reach an agreement earlier this month. They were invited to submit new bids.

The city has to sell Burlington Telecom as part of a settlement with Citibank and a local investor.

