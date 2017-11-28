A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Indonesia authorities raised the alert for the rumbling volcano to highest level on Monday and closed the international airport on tourist island of Bali stranding thousands of travelers.
Business

The Latest: Bali airport closed 3rd day due to volcanic ash

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 08:04 PM

KARANGASEM, Indonesia

The Latest on a rumbling volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali (all times local):

7 a.m.

The international airport on the Indonesian island of Bali is closed for a third day due to an erupting volcano.

Bali airport spokesman Arie Ahsannurohim said the airport would be closed until Thursday morning.

He said Wednesday morning that volcanic ash has not been detected at the airport yet, but observations show it has reached an altitude of 25,000 feet and was being blown southward and southwestward toward the airport.

Tuesday's closing affected more than 440 flights carrying more than 59,500 passengers.

Mount Agung has been at the highest alert level since Monday and has spewed clouds of ash for days.

