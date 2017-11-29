Business

Fire reported at natural gas power plant

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 02:05 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

MIDDLETOWN, Conn.

Firefighters have responded to a blaze at a Connecticut power plant.

Officials say the firefighters were called to the Kleen Energy plant in Middletown around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

WTNH-TV reports the fire did not cause any injuries, and crews are staying at the scene to check for hot spots.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The natural gas plant had a deadly explosion while it was still in construction in 2010. Six people were killed and close to 60 others were injured.

Authorities said the explosion was sparked while crews used natural gas to clean out pipes.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video