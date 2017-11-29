Business

April hiring planned for Louisiana higher education leader

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:51 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BATON ROUGE, La.

Louisiana's top college board intends to choose the state's next higher education commissioner in April.

The Advocate reports that Robert Levy, chairman of the Board of Regents' six-member search committee, said Tuesday the panel hopes to have final interviews with contenders around April 4.

Joseph Rallo, in the commissioner's job since January 2015, plans to retire from the position that pays him $364,000 a year. Although his contract ends in December, Rallo has agreed to stay until June while the board searches for a new commissioner.

The Board of Regents has hired search firm AGB Consulting of Washington, D.C., to conduct a national search for job candidates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The commissioner oversees policy governing Louisiana's 38 public colleges, their 217,000 students and the financing formula that divvies up state dollars to campuses.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video