Police: Worker killed in accident at power plant

Authorities in New Hampshire say a worker has been killed in an accident at a power plant.
WMUR-TV reports the worker was killed at Springfield Power on Monday. New Hampshire State Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Dakota LaBrecque, of Loudon.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation to determine if any workplace safety violations occurred.
Springfield Power is a wood-burning energy plant.
State police say LaBrecque's death has been ruled accidental.
