McAuliffe: Metro reform report to be released next week

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 06:54 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says a report on reform proposals for the Washington-area's struggling public transit system will be publicly released next week.

The Washington Post says a formal rollout Tuesday will include documents explaining why former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood believes a smaller "reform board" can be created without amendments to an existing compact.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says amendments to the compact are needed first. The state's transportation secretary has also questioned the effectiveness of a smaller board.

The District, Maryland and Virginia subsidize the system's budget. Those jurisdictions all have to agree for Metro to get more money and make other changes.

The newspaper has obtained a copy of the report. It says LaHood wants Metro to get additional funding of $500 million a year.

