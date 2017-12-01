Business

Anchorage teachers reject school district's new contract

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 02:29 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 15 MINUTES AGO

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

After tentatively agreeing to a new contract, the Anchorage teachers' union has instead voted to reject the school district's proposed contract.

KTUU-TV reported Thursday that many members of the Anchorage Education Association voted against the contract because a 3 percent salary increase that the union asked for was not included.

Anchorage Superintendent Deena Bishop said the district cannot afford the pay raise.

Union President Tom Klaameyer says teachers will remain in their classrooms, "doing everything they possibly can to improve student learning" while a new contract is drafted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A representative with the union says the previous contract, which technically expired in June, will continue to be in effect until a new agreement is reached.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video