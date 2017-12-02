Business

Heading out: Florida Gov. going to Israel for trade mission

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:00 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is heading off to Israel on a week-long trade mission.

Scott is leaving Saturday on a trip that will take him to both Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. He will be joined by nearly 70 business and education leaders, including the president and CEO of Florida Power & Light.

First Lady Ann Scott as well as Scott's chief of staff will also accompany the governor.

This is Scott's 15th trip abroad since he became governor in 2011. Former Gov. Jeb Bush took 16 trade missions during his eight years in office.

This is Scott's second trip to Israel. He has also traveled previously to Canada, to the South American countries of Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Chile, as well as Japan, England, France and Spain.

