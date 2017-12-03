This undated photograph released by the United Arab Emirates' state-run WAM news agency, shows the under-construction Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi's Western desert. The UAE on Sunday denied a claim by Yemen's Shiite rebels that a rebel-fired missile targeted the plant.
Business

The Latest: UAE denies claim of Yemen missile attack

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 07:01 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

The Latest on Yemen rebels claiming they launched a missile at an under-construction nuclear plant in the United Arab Emirates (all times local):

3 p.m.

The United Arab Emirates' state-run news agency is denying a claim that a Yemeni missile targeted its under-construction nuclear plant.

The WAM news agency disputed the Shiite rebel account in a report Sunday that said the country also had air-defense systems capable of protecting it.

The Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, earlier said they fired a missile at an under-construction nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi.

The $20 billion Barakah nuclear power plant is in Abu Dhabi's far western desert. The first of its four reactors, being built in the UAE's near its border with Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to come online in 2018.

___

2 p.m.

Yemen's Shiite rebels have claimed that they launched a missile toward an under-construction nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates. Emirati officials had no immediate comment.

The $20 billion Barakah nuclear power plant is in Abu Dhabi's far western desert. The first of its four reactors, being built in the UAE's near its border with Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to come online in 2018.

Sunday's claim comes amid heavy fighting in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, between the Shiite rebels known as Houthis and some of their former allies led by Yemen's former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Saudi-led coalition airstrikes have targeted the Houthis in that fighting.

The claim comes as the United Arab Emirates, which is part of the Saudi-led coalition, celebrates its National Day.

