Business

Motorists see slight drop in gas prices in Pennsylvania

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 09:37 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PHILADELPHIA

Drivers are seeing slightly lower prices at the gas pump in Pennsylvania.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said Sunday the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state was $2.75, which is down 2 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.39 for gas in Pennsylvania at this time last year.

Analysts say pump prices should continue to fall in the weeks ahead as demand declines but say motorists will be paying the highest December gas prices since 2014.

The national average gas price Sunday was $2.48, down 3 cents from last week. But that's still 30 cents higher than the national average from a year ago.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video