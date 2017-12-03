Business

Centers for supervised family visits due to close

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 11:33 AM

NASHUA, N.H.

Two centers that provide space for supervised family visitations are shutting down because of a lack of federal funding.

WMUR-TV reports that centers in Jaffrey and Nashua are set to close by year's end after not receiving the federal grant money needed to operate.

The center accepts referrals largely from the state's family courts. A police officer and trained staff provide supervision at the Nashua center that serves more than 50 families.

The Nashua center needs about $150,000 each year to run.

The closures are causing concern at a time of strong demand for such services.

New Hampshire Legal Assistance Domestic Violence Advocacy Project spokeswoman Erin Jasina says the centers help support the state's policy that children do better when both parents are involved in their lives.

