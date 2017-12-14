Fortune 500 company to create 500 jobs, invest $31M in York County

Stanley Black & Decker, a Fortune 500 company known for its power and hand tools, plans to create 500 jobs and invest $31 million at a new manufacturing site in York County.
Stanley Black & Decker will occupy a new 345,000-square-foot building in Fort Mill’s Lakemont Business Park, where it will manufacture and assemble DeWalt cordless power tools, said the S.C. Department of Commerce.
The company said that the new York County site will continue the corporate strategy of “Make Where We Sell.”
“You may know Stanley Black & Decker has always been committed to American manufacturing,” said Jeff Ansell, Stanley Black & Decker Global Tools and Storage President. “But you may not know that we operate 30 manufacturing plants across America, and have announced two more American manufacturing plants and several factory expansions in this year alone.”
Well-known brands from the company include Stanley, Craftsman, Black + Decker, DeWalt, Bostitch and others.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Stanley Black & Decker’s decision to invest in the state “will change lives in York County.”
Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said he believes the company was attracted by the state’s workforce development programs and “business-friendly climate.”
York County Council Chairman Britt Blackwell said the announcement was “great news for our county and our state.”
“We are thrilled to have this global manufacturer expand their footprint here in York County,” Blackwell said. “And we look forward to the 500 jobs it will bring to our area in the years to come.”
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
