Southwest plans spring flights between Cincinnati, Phoenix

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 12:12 AM

CINCINNATI

Southwest Airlines plans a new seasonal flight service from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Phoenix this spring.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the carrier will fly from the airport in Hebron, Kentucky, to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from March 8 to April 7. Southwest will operate flights Monday through Friday.

Its new flight service coincides with the Cincinnati Reds spring training in Arizona, which is less than 30 minutes from the Phoenix airport.

Southwest announced it would start flying out of the Cincinnati airport, known as CVG, in January. Airline officials told the newspaper in November that flights to Chicago and Baltimore exceeded expectations, but they didn't disclose plans then for new flight services.

CVG officials say lower prices and more passengers are drawing more low-cost carriers.

