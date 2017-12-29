Business

Tennessee plant expects early 2018 restart after explosions

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 03:05 AM

KINGSPORT, Tenn.

A company expects its Tennessee chemical plant to be operating at full production in early 2018 after coal gas explosions in October.

Eastman Chemical Co. said this week that it has completed work on the coal gasification plant in Kingsport and is in the process of restarting it.

During the explosions, neighbors were warned to shelter in place amid a black smoke plume. People living within a half-mile had to stay put for four and a half hours. Eastman said no injuries were reported beyond first aid.

Eastman has said it doesn't expect the explosions to threaten human health or cause long-term environmental impacts.

Eastman says the site produces chemicals for paints, adhesives, textiles and other products.

