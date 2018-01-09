Business

Hutchinson to lay out Arkansas budget for lawmakers Tuesday

By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press

January 09, 2018 07:37 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to meet with legislators and propose a budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

The Arkansas Legislature returns to Little Rock next month for its fiscal session. Tuesday morning, Hutchinson will unveil his plan for how the state should spend just under $7 billion.

Once again, lawmakers must decide how to move forward with the state's hybrid Medicaid expansion, in which the state uses federal dollars to provide health insurance coverage for low-income residents. Plan opponents say the state cannot afford the program. Hutchinson and others in state government say the state has succeeded in moving some people off the program by conducting deeper eligibility reviews and by seeing some participants moving into jobs.

The fiscal session starts Feb. 12.

