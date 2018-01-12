Business

OKC airport reports record numbers from 2017

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 07:19 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY

Officials at Will Rogers World Airport say they had a record year in 2017, with nearly 4 million people flying in or out.

Airport spokeswoman Karen Carney said the uptick indicates the region's economy is doing well.

Airport Director Mark Kranenburg said new routes and a new airline helped boost the numbers, which hit 3,925,358. He said the higher numbers have continued into 2018.

The Oklahoman reported that last year's total exceed the previous mark by 91,000 — set in 2014.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Frontier Airlines started service to Denver and Orlando last November.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video