Pipeline protester accused in shooting reaches plea deal

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, Red Fawn Fallis, of Denver, stands outside the federal courthouse in Bismarck, N.D. Attorneys for Fallis, who is accused of shooting at law officers during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline, say they've reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid a lengthy prison term. If a federal judge agrees, Fallis will plead guilty Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, to civil disorder and gun possession by a convicted felon. The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File Tom Stromme