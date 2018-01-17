FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, Red Fawn Fallis, of Denver, stands outside the federal courthouse in Bismarck, N.D. Attorneys for Fallis, who is accused of shooting at law officers during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline, say they've reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid a lengthy prison term. If a federal judge agrees, Fallis will plead guilty Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, to civil disorder and gun possession by a convicted felon.
Business

Pipeline protester accused in shooting reaches plea deal

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 09:52 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

Attorneys for a Denver woman accused of shooting at law enforcement officers during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline say they've reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid a lengthy prison term.

If a judge agrees, Red Fawn Fallis would plead guilty Monday to civil disorder and gun possession by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors would drop a more serious weapons charge that carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and the possibility of life. Prosecutors also would recommend no more than seven years.

Fallis was to stand trial Jan. 29. She is accused of firing a handgun three times at officers during her October 2016 arrest. No one was hurt.

She has a 2003 conviction in Colorado for being an accessory to a felony.

