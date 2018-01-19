Arizona guarantees Grand Canyon won't close over shutdown

FILE - In this March 27, 1996, file photo, a mule train winds its way down the Bright Angel trail at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. Arizona officials on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, guaranteed that the Grand Canyon National Park will remain in full operation if Congress fails to pass a budget and a government shutdown ensues. Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said the state's top tourist attraction "will not close on our watch, period." Jeff Robbins, File AP Photo