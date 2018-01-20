Big towers to rise near historic Jamestown: $90M in payouts

FILE This Thursday June 5, 2014 file photo shows former US Secretary of the Interior, Sally Jewell, left, as she listens to park service rangers during a tour of Jamestown Island in Jamestown, Va. A power company is getting set to build 17 transmission towers in Virginia near colonial Jamestown Island. And already the utility has begun paying out $90 million for projects to blunt the impact on significant historic areas. Steve Helber AP Photo