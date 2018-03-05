Business

Evansville board backs grant for WWII naval vessel move

The Associated Press

March 05, 2018 06:08 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind.

Evansville's tourism board has backed a $175,000 grant to help move a restored World War II naval vessel to the former Ohio River dock site of the city's casino boat.

Plans are to move the LST 325 troop landing ship from its current dock upstream to the downtown area at the former Tropicana Evansville casino site. The casino moved to a new $50 million on-shore casino in October.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports officials expect the move to cost about $2.8 million, including installation of an accessible gangway and construction of a gift shop structure. Tropicana Evansville is contributing $1 million toward the project.

Planners expect the relocation could double the ship's current 11,000 annual visitors in Evansville. The grant money would come from the county's hotel room taxes.

