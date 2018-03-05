Business

Ceremony set to release Illinois bicentennial postage stamp

The Associated Press

March 05, 2018 06:12 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The U.S. Postal Service is set to issue a stamp honoring Illinois' 200th anniversary of statehood.

The special bicentennial stamp is scheduled for release on Monday during a ceremony at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield. The ceremony is to include Deputy Gov. Leslie Munger, Lincoln Presidential Library executive director Alan Lowe and Postal Service executives.

The stamp release is among numerous events planned during 2018 marking the Illinois bicentennial. President James Monroe's signature made it a state on Dec. 3, 1818.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Take a peek inside an ALDI supermarket

View More Video