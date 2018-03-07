AP Explains: What to make of N. Korean offer for nuke talks

People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. After years of refusal, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the fate of his atomic arsenal with the United States and has expressed a readiness to suspend nuclear and missile tests during such talks, a senior South Korean official said Tuesday. Korean letters read: "Positive evaluation for denuclearization of North Korea." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo