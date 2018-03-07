Dollar Tree misses Street 4Q forecasts

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.04 billion.
The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $4.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.89 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.
The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.36 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.4 billion.
For the current quarter ending in May, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $5.53 billion to $5.63 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5.59 billion.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.25 to $5.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $22.7 billion to $23.12 billion.
Dollar Tree shares have dropped nearly 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2 percent. The stock has increased 37 percent in the last 12 months.
