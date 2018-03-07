FILE - In this May 26, 2016, file photo, a shopper searches her purse outside a Dollar Tree store in Encinitas, Calif. Dollar Tree, Inc. reports financial results on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
FILE - In this May 26, 2016, file photo, a shopper searches her purse outside a Dollar Tree store in Encinitas, Calif. Dollar Tree, Inc. reports financial results on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Lenny Ignelzi, File AP Photo

Business

Dollar Tree misses Street 4Q forecasts

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 07:51 AM

CHESAPEAKE, Va.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.04 billion.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $4.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.89 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.36 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $5.53 billion to $5.63 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5.59 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.25 to $5.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $22.7 billion to $23.12 billion.

Dollar Tree shares have dropped nearly 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2 percent. The stock has increased 37 percent in the last 12 months.

