Strong Hollister sales help Abercrombie in 4th quarter

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s fourth-quarter performance topped Wall Street's view, led by the strong performance of its Hollister brand.
Shares surged more than 6 percent before the opening bell on Wednesday.
For the period ended Feb. 3, the teen clothing retailer earned $74.2 million, or $1.05 per share. A year earlier the New Albany, Ohio-based company earned $48.8 million, or 71 cents per share.
Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and one-time costs, came to $1.38 per share. That handily beat the $1.13 per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for.
Revenue rose to $1.19 billion from $1.04 billion, helped by an extra week and a 19 percent increase in Hollister sales. Analysts predicted $1.17 billion, according to Zacks.
Sales at stores open at least a year, a key revenue metric for retailers, climbed 9 percent. The figure rose 11 percent for Hollister and 5 percent for Abercrombie.
