Head of VA New England resigns

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 08:04 PM

BOSTON

The director of the Veteran Affairs' New England Healthcare System has resigned on Wednesday after continued critique of the quality of care in hospitals under his jurisdiction.

Dr. Michael Mayo-Smith stepped down after President Donald Trump's head of veteran affairs announced an overhaul of VA health care leadership in several states.

Mayo-Smith's departure follows The Boston Globe's exposure of systemic breakdowns at the VA medical center in Manchester, N.H., which eventually helped ouster four top officials.

Some of the incidences that made major news included the death of a Vietnam veteran at Bedford VA Medical Center as an aide on the night shift played video games.

The Boston Globe reports Dr. W. Bryan Gamble will be interim director, and that medical officials at the Manchester VA are welcoming Mayo-Smith's resignation.

