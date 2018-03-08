Washington Legislature passes supplemental budget plan

House Speaker Frank Chopp, D-Seattle, third from left, huddles with legislative staffers in the wings of the House, Thursday, March 8, 2018, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., on the final day of the regular session of the Legislature. The House on Thursday passed a supplemental budget plan that puts more money toward teacher salaries this year, the final step in a multiyear process to bring Washington into compliance with a state Supreme Court mandate on education. Ted S. Warren AP Photo