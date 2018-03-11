SD lawmakers give raises, push state constitutional changes

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard speaks at the panel Pathways to Prosperity during the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. South Dakota lawmakers have left the Capitol after eking out raises for teachers, state workers and Medicaid providers in the state budget. The funding hikes that lawmakers passed Friday, March 9 seemed unattainable when the Legislature started work in January. The small windfall closes a session tinged with lingering Republican frustration over ballot questions voters approved in 2016. Jose Luis Magana AP Photo