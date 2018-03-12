Kasich to reveal 'major partner' in Ohio petrochemical plant

Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) says a proposed multi-billion dollar petrochemical plant in eastern Ohio's Belmont County has a major new international partner.
The Republican governor is set to divulge details of the relationship at a Statehouse event Monday.
The proposed plant, commonly known as a "cracker," would convert ethane, a byproduct of natural gas drilling, into an ingredient for producing plastics.
JobsOhio, the state's private economic development office, has been working on the project for years.
Thailand's PTT Global Chemical has spent $100 million on engineering and design of the project, but it has so far put off making a full commitment to build it.
That has caused concern in the eastern Ohio region counting on the project to create thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of permanent positions.
