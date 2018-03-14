Alleged leader of mosque bombing could be threatening figure

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Law enforcement officials investigate an explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. Federal authorities said Tuesday, March 13, 2018, they have charged three men from rural central Illinois with the bombing of a Minnesota mosque last year and one of the men told an investigator the goal of the attack was to "scare" Muslims out of the United States. A statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield, Illinois, says the men also are suspected in the attempted bombing of an abortion clinic in November. Star Tribune via AP File David Joles