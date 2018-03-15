Saints, Pelicans owner Tom Benson dies at age 90

File- This Dec. 19, 2009, file photo shows New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson walking on the field before the NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in New Orleans. Benson, a successful auto dealer who brought the New Orleans Saints their only winning seasons and the "Benson Boogie," has died. Benson, who has also owned the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans since 2012, was 90. The NFL and NBA teams announced Benson’s death on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Dave Martin, File AP Photo