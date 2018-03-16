The Latest: Caller reported cracks in bridge before collapse

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 47 Take a peek inside an ALDI supermarket Pause Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 154 Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 32 Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 68 SC Gov. Haley at opening of Lash Group in Fort Mill 70 Taqueria El Manhattan set to open in Rock Hill 24 Rock Hill man wins $1,000 in H&R Block contest 128 SC Gov. Haley in Lancaster for expansion of pet product manufacturer 60 Father passes Rock Hill car shop on to son 108 Tour bridge platform plant in York Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kendall Regional Medical Center is treating 10 Level 1 trauma patients, two of whom in critical condition, after Florida International University’s 950-ton bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon. Police said at least six people could be dead but the exact number of victims remained unconfirmed. Daniel A. Varela The Miami Herald

Kendall Regional Medical Center is treating 10 Level 1 trauma patients, two of whom in critical condition, after Florida International University’s 950-ton bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon. Police said at least six people could be dead but the exact number of victims remained unconfirmed. Daniel A. Varela The Miami Herald