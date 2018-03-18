Israel police secures the scene of an stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, March 18, 2018. Israel's Shin Bet security service says a Palestinian has stabbed an Israeli in Jerusalem, seriously wounding him. Police said he was shot dead by officers at the scene.
Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem, shot dead by police

The Associated Press

March 18, 2018 01:41 PM

JERUSALEM

Israel's Shin Bet security service says a Palestinian has stabbed an Israeli in Jerusalem, seriously wounding him. Police said he was shot dead by officers at the scene.

The attack Sunday occurred in Jerusalem's Old City, home to sensitive holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims.

The Shin Bet said the attacker was from the West Bank city of Nablus.

There has been a spike in violence since President Donald Trump's Dec. 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as their future capital and view Trump's decision as siding with Israel.

On Friday, a Palestinian killed two Israeli soldiers and badly wounded two others when he drove his car into them in the West Bank.

Stabbings and car-ramming have been widely used by Palestinian assailants.

