Republicans making progress to reach deal on tax cut, prison

Republicans appeared close Tuesday to breaking an impasse that jeopardized Gov. Scott Walker's election-year child tax rebate proposal, a $100 million school safety plan and a juvenile justice overhaul that would close the troubled Lincoln Hills prison.
In a reversal, the Senate will approve a $100 per-child rebate along with a sales tax holiday that Republican senators had previously spoken against, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told reporters. They were also close to a deal on juvenile justice and school safety, he said minutes before the Senate convened for its final planned day in session this year.
Senators still haven't released what school safety plan they will support. The Assembly Education Committee was holding a hearing on Walker's $100 million school safety package of bills at the same time the Senate was meeting just two floors below in the Capitol.
The Assembly unanimously approved a juvenile justice overhaul that would close Lincoln Hills by 2021 and replace it with smaller, regional prisons. But the Senate's initial proposal would close Lincoln Hills by 2021 but then study what to do next. Fitzgerald did not say what final version would look like.
The Assembly Education Committee's hearing on the school safety bills came just hours after another shooting at a Maryland high school. A sheriff there said the shooter died after a school resource officer fired at him.
One of Walker's bills would make $100 million in one-time grants available to Wisconsin schools to help them pay for armed guards.
Walker has been touting the proposal at schools across the state this week while also working behind the scenes trying to broker a deal between the two houses of the Legislature. The discord is similar to the GOP infighting that led to a delay in passage of the state budget last summer.
But the latest fight comes as Walker faces re-election in the fall and he wants to address the nagging problem of the Lincoln Hills prison that's under federal investigation, bolster school safety at a time polls show it's a high priority for voters, and mail rebate checks to families just weeks before he's on the ballot.
Walker's spokeswoman, Amy Hasenberg, last week called them "slam dunk issues" that Wisconsin residents care about.
"No student, teacher, parent, or school employee should feel unsafe at school," Walker's top aide, Ellen Nowak, said in prepared testimony released before the hearing. "That's why we are here today."
Walker was not proposing stiffer gun control measures, as Democrats and other advocates urged, while he also rejected the call from conservatives to allow teachers to carry concealed weapons in schools.
Other school safety bills Walker proposed would require mandatory reporting for threats of school violence, mandate that parents be told of a school bullying incident within 48 hours and require all schools submit their safety plan with the state Department of Justice. Another bill would create an exemption in student privacy laws to provide law enforcement agencies with surveillance video if it "serves a legitimate safety interest."
