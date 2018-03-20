Crown prince seeks Saudi image makeover on grand US tour

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2017, file photo released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia’s young crown prince is opening a marathon tour of the United States with a first stop in Washington, where he plans to meet March 20 with President Donald Trump. The visit comes as the United States and much of the West are still trying to figure out Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose sweeping program of social changes at home and increased Saudi assertiveness abroad has upended decades of traditional rule in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Press Agency via AP, File)