Business

Tribal group says crosses vandalized at Arizona prayer site

The Associated Press

March 21, 2018 02:36 AM

SUPERIOR, Ariz.

A group that has been protesting a proposed copper mine in Superior says four crosses at a prayer site have been taken or damaged.

The Tonto National Forest said Tuesday it is investigating the vandalism that occurred over the weekend at the Oak Flat Campground.

The group known as Apache Stronghold has said the Resolution Copper Mine is an assault on their spiritual practice and culture. Member Wendsler Nosie Sr. says the group regularly holds ceremonies at the site.

He says two of the crosses went missing and two others were left standing but damaged. He says ceremonial eagle feathers on the crosses were left on the ground.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Forest Service is asking for the public's help to find out who is responsible.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Take a peek inside an ALDI supermarket

View More Video