Facebook fined in South Korea for limiting user access

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2014, file photo, shows a Facebook app icon on a smartphone in New York. South Korea’s telecoms regulator says it is fining Facebook for illegally limiting user access to its services. The Korea Communications Commission said Wednesday that Facebook should pay 396 million won

$369,400) as a penalty for alleged violations of the communications law from late 2016-2017, following reports it had interfered with some local users’ access to Facebook and Instagram.