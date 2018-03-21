Report: Coal's tipping point near, but climate goals are not

FILE - This April 12, 2016 file photo shows the coal-fired B.C. Cobb Plant generating station in Muskegon, Mich., which closed April 15, 2016. The global fleet of coal-fired power plants is projected to begin shrinking by 2022 as plant retirements outpace new construction, according to a new report that warns the heavily-polluting fuel's decline may not come quickly enough to meet international emission reduction goals. Joel Bissell