6 dead, 2 hurt in Czech chemical factory explosion

REMOVES THE NAME OF THE CHEMICAL FACTORY People work at the site of an explosion in a chemical plant in Kralupy nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Vladimira Kerekova, spokeswoman for the regional firefighters, says an explosion in a chemical factory, north of Prague, the Czech Republic has killed six people and injured an unspecified number. Petr David Josek AP Photo