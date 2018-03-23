10 Things To Know for Today

A woman wearing a uniform with the logo of an American produce company helps a customer shop for apples a supermarket in Beijing, Friday, March 23, 2018. China announced a $3 billion list of U.S. goods including pork, apples and steel pipe on Friday that it said may be hit with higher tariffs in a spiraling trade dispute with President Donald Trump that companies and investors worry could depress global commerce. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo